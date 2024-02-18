The most important night in British film is officially here, with the Bafta Film Awards 2024 coming to London's Royal Festival Hall tonight (February 18). Celebrities and Hollywood A-Listers have already been celebrating, with plenty of opportunities to let loose ahead of the award ceremony.

Last night, the EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees’ Party, supported by Bulgari, took place at the National Gallery in London’s Trafalgar Square, bringing together talent from in-front-of and behind-the-screen.

Big names who attended included Paul Mescal, Margot Robbie, Fantasia Barrino, Emerald Fennell, Paul Giamatti, Sandra Hüller, Samantha Morton, Rosamund Pike, Dominic Sessa among a host of others. Whilst Bafta host David Tennant, red carpet hosts Clara and Alex Zane and the BAFTA social media host Zainab Jiwa were also in attendance.

Guests were kept entertained by DJ Zara Martin, where they danced the night away surrounded by some of the world’s most iconic paintings.

So, what did the nominees wear and who was the best and worst dressed? We've put together a collection of some of last night's outfits, let us know who you think stole the show or who needs to fire their stylist in the comment section below.

1 . Bafta Nominees' Party Paul Mescal Paul Mescal attends the Bafta Nominees' Party at the National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London. Mescal has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor following his role in All of Us Strangers. (Photo: Ian West/PA Wire)

2 . Margot Robbie at the Bafta Nominees' Party Margot Robbie attends the Bafta Nominees' Party at the National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London. Robbie is nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in the Barbie movie. (Photo: Ian West/PA Wire)

3 . Sandra Huller attends the Bafta Nominees' Party Sandra Huller attends the Bafta Nominees' Party at the National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London. Huller is up for Best Leading Actress for her role in Anatomy of a Fall. (Photo: Ian West/PA Wire)