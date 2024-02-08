Watch more of our videos on Shots!

English actress and director Samantha Morton will be the latest recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship at this year’s ceremony, set to take place on February 18 2024 and hosted by David Tennant. Morton receives the fellowship for “her exceptional body of work” that platforms “under-represented stories.”

Previous recipients of the BAFTA Fellowship award include Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg and Dame Helen Mirren.

Chairwoman of the BAFTA’s Film Committee, Anna Higgs, was unabashed in the academy’s reasons for Morton receiving this year’s fellowship: “Samantha Morton is a mesmerising storyteller with incredible range. She has made an extraordinary impact on the British film industry – consistently shining a light on complex characters and championing under-represented stories.”

“On and off screen, she always works to break down societal barriers and change the make-up of the screen industries for the better – often against great odds.

“Samantha is hugely respected by her peers in Britain and Hollywood alike for her versatility, talent and passion for the craft of acting, and we are delighted to be honouring her exceptional body of work at the EE BAFTA Film Awards next week.”

The 46-year-old actress, who most recently starred in the TV series “The Serpent Queen” and “The Burning Girls,” said she was “profoundly humbled” by the award, which is the arts charity’s highest accolade. As a proud Bafta member, I am honoured, profoundly humbled and grateful to Bafta for giving me this award.”

The Nottingham-born actress first garnered international acclaim in 1997 for her performance in Carine Adler’s indie film “Under The Skin,” earning her the Boston Society Of Film Critics award for best actress.

