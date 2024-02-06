Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Game of Thrones was a cultural behemoth in its prime, competing with the most popular shows of the 2010s like Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead, and in the 2020s the fantasy universe expanded with HBO prequel House of the Dragon.

Fans of George RR Martin’s novels and the TV shows they have spawned, have been clamouring for further spin-offs to be made since Thrones ended in 2019, and several have been reported to be in various stages of development for years.

Some spinoffs that could have had great potential, such as Bloodmoon, set during the Age of Heroes and the Long Night, survived long enough to see a pilot filmed, but was canned by HBO in 2019.

Several spinoffs covering Westeros and beyond from different ages still have hope of coming to fruition one day - this is everything we know about planned Thrones spinoffs currently in the works:

Planned Game of Thrones spinoffs include House of the Dragon season 2, a Jon Snow sequel, and The Sea Snake series

The Golden Empire

Several animated Game of Thrones spinoffs have been rumoured, but The Golden Empire is the one that seems most likely to go ahead. It will be set in the Golden Empire of Yi Ti, located in the far south east of Essos, beyond the Dothraki Sea. It is an area that has not yet been explored in Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon.

Not much is known about Yi Ti, but it emerged following the Long Night 8,000 years prior to Game of Thrones, and is ruled by a God-Emperor who is worshipped as a design being, though the Emperor’s power diminished over the millennia.

10,000 Ships

This series will go back further than any other planned spinoff, with events taking place around 1,000 years before Game of Thrones. 10,000 Ships will focus on Princess Nymeria and the Rhoynar, one of the three major ethnic groups of Westeros, (alongside the Andals and the First Men).

The Rhoynar had settled on the banks of Essos but during a war with Valyria, they fled on 10,000 ships, heading to Dorne when their forces were crushed by the dragonlords. Martin confirmed in 2023 that the series is still happening.

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon

The Sea Snake

The Sea Snake is set to be a House of the Dragon prequel focused on the back story of Corlys Velaryon and the nine voyages that made him famous. Corlys is played by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon - at that time in his life he is an elder statesman and respected warrior.

It had been rumoured that The Sea Snake (as well as 10,000 Ships) had been cancelled, but Martin updates fans in April last year, explaining that he had spent a week working with writers on The Sea Snake.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

George Martin’s short story collection, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which follows Dunk and Egg the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and future King Aegon V, is set around 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

A TV adaptation of the first novella - The Hedge Knight - first published in 1998, was confirmed last year. The story follows Dunk as he becomes a hedge knight, recruits a young boy Egg to be his squire, and prepares to compete in a tournament in Ashford to gain credibility. If the adaptation is a success, it is likely that the series will be followed by Martin’s other Dunk and Egg novellas The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight.

Kit Harrington is expected to star in Jon Snow Game of Thrones sequel

Jon Snow sequel

The idea of a sequel following Jon Snow on his adventures beyond The Wall after the Game of Thrones finale has been floated for years, with Kit Harrington seemingly spearheading the project.

Though the sequel is yet to be officially greenlit by HBO, it is currently going by the title Snow, and is set to see Harrington reprise his role as Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch as he set out with a wildling band into the far north of the continent. The series is likely to take place in a region known as the Land of Always Winter, a previously unexplored region where the Children of the Forest may reside.

House of the Dragon season 2

House of the Dragon got off to a great start with its first season in 2022, winning a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and three Baftas, and receiving huge viewership figures with an average of more than 9 million per episode.