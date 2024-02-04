Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has been mum-shamed after sharing pictures with new boyfriend on Instagram after split from Joe Jonas. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Fans have defended Sophie Turner after she posted a picture with her rumoured boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. The 27-year-old actor posted the picture on the social media platform Instagram on January 29 as she shared photos from a recent ski trip with her friends, which included Pearson.

The post came two months after she was spotted kissing the French athlete which seemed to mark her first relationship since her divorce from husband Joe Jonas. The exes reached a temporary custody agreement following their split, with Joe having the two children for this past Halloween and Thanksgiving in New York City and Sophie having them for Christmas and New Year's in London.

In the caption of the post she wrote: “Jägerbomb anyone?” The post was met with much criticism from users asking why she wasn’t posting pictures with her and her ex’s two children. Some users commented “where are your kids”, claiming that she should “be a mom”. However many defended the Game of Thrones actress acknowledging that being a mother isn’t her only responsibility and she is not required to post about her children on social media.

One user wrote: “You guys realise as a woman that we have an identity outside of having our children right? A woman is more than just a mother. Let her move on.” Other fans applauded her for “living her best life”.

The actress and Peregrine were first romantically linked back in October when they were spotted kissing during an outing. Joe has also moved on, and was seen on a romantic ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, earlier in January with the pageant queen–turned–model Stormi Bree.