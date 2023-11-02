Sophie Turner: Who is Peregrine Pearson as he was seen kissing the actress?
Sophie Turner has been spotted kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris just two months after splitting from Joe Jonas
It’s only been a few months since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shocked the world by announcing they were ending their marriage after four years. The former couple have since been in mediation talks over their two daughters. This week Joe Jonas, 34, was seen taking his children out trick or treating for Halloween ex-wife Sophie Turner, 27, was spotted in Paris kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.
In pictures obtained by The Sun the Game of Thrones actress and Peregrine Pearson were seen with their arms wrapped around each other and passionately kissing. An onlooker told the news website: “They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways.” Sophie Turner was in Paris for the Rugby World Cup. After kissing the pair were reunited at the Stade de France, where the actress unveiled the Rugby World Cup trophy.
Who is Peregrine Pearson?
Peregrine Pearson, 29, is a property developer and heir to the Cowdray Estate in East Sussex. His full name is Peregrine "Perry" John Dickinson Pearson and his parents are film producer father Michael Orlando Weetman Pearson, 4th Viscount Cowdray and mother Marina Pearson. Perry has three older sisters, Eliza, Emily, Catrina and one younger brother, Montague (b. 1997).
It is believed his family is worth over £224 million. According to reports he currently resides in London's affluent area of Chelsea. He previously dated King Charles’ goddaughter the model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark but their relationship ended in September after three years together.