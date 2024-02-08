Moana 2 | Disney announces animated sequel to be released in 2024 - when will it arrive in cinemas?
Disney has surprised many fans overnight with the announcement that a sequel to the 2016 classic Moana, featuring the voice of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has not only been completed but that it will be out as part of this year’s release slate in a surprise announcement made by the company overnight by the company's Cheif Executive Officer
During a conference call with CEO Bob Iger, the Disney boss announced that “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said Iger. “And we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theatres this November.”
In a press release regarding the announcement, the company stated: “Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic, all-new animated musical Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers."
“After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”
Moana 2 is set to be directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. No announcements yet about who will come back to voice roles, however with Johnson previously having announced a live-action version of the original, it is safe to say he will be back as Maui.
The original film was a box office success, taking in $682.6 million globally and was nominated for two Academy Awards - Best Animated Featured and Best Original Song for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “How Far I’ll Go.”
When is Moana 2 released in cinemas?
Moana 2 opens in theatres on Nov. 27, 2024.
Where can I watch the original Moana?
Moana is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK (subscription required)
