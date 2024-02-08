Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disney has surprised many fans overnight with the announcement that a sequel to the 2016 classic Moana, featuring the voice of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has not only been completed but that it will be out as part of this year’s release slate in a surprise announcement made by the company overnight by the company's Cheif Executive Officer

During a conference call with CEO Bob Iger, the Disney boss announced that “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said Iger. “And we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theatres this November.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a press release regarding the announcement, the company stated: “Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic, all-new animated musical Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers."

“After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Moana 2 is set to be directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. No announcements yet about who will come back to voice roles, however with Johnson previously having announced a live-action version of the original, it is safe to say he will be back as Maui.

The original film was a box office success, taking in $682.6 million globally and was nominated for two Academy Awards - Best Animated Featured and Best Original Song for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “How Far I’ll Go.”

When is Moana 2 released in cinemas?

Moana 2 opens in theatres on Nov. 27, 2024.

Where can I watch the original Moana?