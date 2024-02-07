Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first trailer for the latest instalment in the “A Quiet Place” film series, "A Quiet Place: Day One," has dropped today and marks the arrival of the newest chapter in the post-apocalyptic horror series born from 2018's "A Quiet Place,” which starred Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

The film delves into the onset of the invasion, where lethal extraterrestrial beings possessing hyper-sonic hearing descend upon Eart acting as a prequel to the events that unfolded in both the first film and “A Quiet Place II,” released in 2020 and starring Oscar 2024 nominee Cillian Murphy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the initial two films were guided by Krasinski, known for his roles in "The Office" and "Jack Ryan," the reins for the upcoming third instalment have been passed to Michael Sarnoski. The narrative of the first two movies revolved around the Abbott family, portrayed by Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Lee and Evelyn, respectively, as they strive to safeguard their children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and Marcus (Noah Jupe).

In "A Quiet Place Part II," viewers witnessed the Abbott family navigating the pandemonium of the invasion's initial hours in their idyllic suburban enclave. Conversely, the prequel, "Day One," introduces fresh faces grappling with the nascent stages of the invasion amidst the urban landscape of New York City.

Lupita Nyong’o ("Us," "Black Panther"), Alex Wolff ("Hereditary"), Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things"), and Denis O'Hare ("True Blood") join the "A Quiet Place" franchise, while Djimon Hounsou ("Gladiator") reprises his role from the second instalment.

When is “A Quiet Place: Day One” released in cinemas?

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is currently scheduled for release in US cinemas on June 28 2024.

Where can I watch the original “A Quiet Place” films in the United Kingdom?

Advertisement