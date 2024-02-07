Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Love Lies Bleeding,” the follow-up effort by British director Rose Glass to her critically acclaimed heightened horror, “Saint Maude,” has seen a brand new trailer drop from A24, the movie studio behind the film, offering those who didn't get a chance to see it at Sundance Film Festival 2024 a bit more of an idea what to expect.

In the trailer, we get more of an idea regarding the neo-noir elements in the film, showing performers Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brien connecting at a gym, laying the foundation not only for their relationship but for the criminality the pair are set to embark on in the film. Much speculation has been made regarding the romance between the two lead actresses in the film, drawing comparisons to another female-led neo-noir thriller, The Wachowski's "Bound" in 1996 starring Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, there are positive early signs regarding the film’s critical reception, with “Love Lies Bleeding” currently holding a 90% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes since its Sundance debut, with Esther Zuckerman of GQ calling the film “a lurid affair with tons of gore that plays like a homage to pulpy thrillers of yore—a touch of Bound and a dash of She-Hulk. Frankly, it rules.”

What is “Love Lies Bleeding” about?

“Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Las Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family”

Who else stars in "Love Lies Bleeding"?

Alongside Kirsten Stewart and Katy O’Brien, “Love Lies Bleeding” also features Dave Franco, Ed Harris, Jenna Malone and Anna Baryshnikov

When is "Love Lies Bleeding" in cinemas?