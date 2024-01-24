Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Priding itself as the “friendliest film festival” in all the land, the organisers of the annual Glasgow Film Festival have recently unveiled their full programme of screenings and events for the 2024 season, including the UK premiere of Rose Glass’ much anticipated follow up to her sensational debut, “Saint Maud,” as this year’s opening night film.

The Glasgow Film Festival has become a highly esteemed and eagerly awaited event in the UK's film calendar. Over recent years, it has significantly increased both its visibility and importance, securing a prominent position among the top three film festivals in the country. Since its modest beginning with 6,000 attendees in 2005, the festival has experienced remarkable growth, reaching over 43,000 attendees in 2020—the most successful edition in its 19-year history.

GFF draws inspiration from influential festivals such as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), known for its collaborative partnerships and commitment to supporting grassroots organizations. Embracing a 'festival of festivals' model and prioritizing audience engagement, GFF takes cues from TIFF. Additionally, the festival looks to SXSW, recognized as one of the most cutting-edge events in the music and film calendar.

What are the opening and closing night films at the 2024 Glasgow Film Festival?

Opening the Glasgow Film Festival this year is the UK premiere of “Love Lies Bleeding,” the newest work from “Saint Maud” director Rose Glass and featuring Kristen Stewart. The film has already had a good amount of coverage after its screenings as part of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, with much discussion on the storyline between both female leads, played by Stewart and Katy O’Brian.

This year’s closing night film focuses on the iconic Scottish comedian, Janey Godley with “Janey”; An honest, moving and often hilarious documentary about the comic, interweaving stories from her life with footage from her Not Dead Yet tour in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.

What are some of the highlights of the 2024 Glasgow Film Festival?

That’s a very subjective question of course, but for NationalWorld, we’re quite keen on checking out the following films and events:

“Billy Connolly: Big Banana Feet” is a rarely-seen documentary that follows Billy Connolly on his 1975 Irish tour. The Big Yin - complete with banana boots - was hitting the big time when this film followed him on his 1975 Irish tour, which culminated in his famous engagement at the ABC Cinema in Belfast during the Troubles. Rarely screened since its initial release, the film can now be seen in its full glory. In addition to showcasing Connolly’s comic and musical talent, it also captures his natural charm off-stage

Ewan McGregor stars alongside his daughter Clara in Emma Westenberg’s “Bleeding Love,” Westenberg’s touching debut which sees McGregor’s recovering alcoholic dad pick up his estranged daughter after she has a near-fatal drug overdose. Clara McGregor helped co-write the script with Vera Bulder and Ruby Caster, stating that while a work of fiction, some of it draws from real-life experiences with her father.

Glasgow Film Theatre also celebrate 50 years with a rare cinematic screening of “Female Trouble,” by the king of bad taste, John Waters. One of his most iconic works, the sleazy 1974 smash hit once again showcases the wonderfully bizarre, yet mutually beloved collaboration between Waters and one of his “girls,” Divine, as she drops out of school, becomes pregnant, and joins the criminal underworld.

Where can I see the full list of screenings at the 2024 Glasgow Film Festival?

The full list of screenings taking place at the 2024 Glasgow Film Festival are now available to peruse on the official website, which includes screening times and also if the films are being screened in a special 35mm format this year.

How can I book tickets to screenings at the 2024 Glasgow Film Festival?

Bookings can be made online through the Glasgow Film Festival 2024 website and will be open up until 15 minutes before the screening begins - with no additional booking fees.

For those that prefer a more traditional method, bookings can also be made over the phone by calling (0141) 332 6535 (option 2), with a £1.50 booking fee applicable. There is also the opportunity to pick up tickets on the day of screenings at GFT and Cineworld Renfrew Street, with box offices open 30 minutes before the first performances and 15 minutes before the last performance begins.