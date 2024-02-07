Dead Poets Society | Is the classic Robin Williams and Ethan Hawke film trending because of Taylor Swift?
It would appear that there is a renewed interest in the Oscar-nominated film “Dead Poets Society,” the 1986 coming-of-age drama directed by Peter Weir with an Oscar-nominated performance from the late Robin Williams and an equally powerful set of performances from its young cast, including a pre “Reality Bites” Ethan Hawke.
But why has there been a sudden surge in the film once again? We’re not near any real anniversary dates of its release until 2026 and, while an incredible film that deserved its BAFTA win back in 1989, is there anything that has led to a rise in searches around the film?
Thank Taylor Swift for that, as it would appear that after announcing her new album, allegedly based around a WhatsApp ground with Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal, people were suddenly searching for “poets society” or “dead poets.” The full album title for Swfit’s forthcoming release is “The Tortured Poets Department” - a somewhat similar name to that of Peter Weir’s classic.
Maybe Swift is a secret fan of the film, or maybe the ideas in the film about the pressure of young men and the expectations foisted upon them by adults (maybe even the expectations Joe Alwyn might have had while dating Swift?), but it all comes down to just how similar both the album and the film are, title wise.
That’s not to say though that you shouldn’t check it out - such happenstance happens for a reason, so while you’re waiting for the “Era’s” tour to arrive in your part of the world, why not check out this cinematic classic?
What is “Dead Poets Society” about?
“A new English teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams), is introduced to an all-boys preparatory school that is known for its ancient traditions and high standards. He uses unorthodox methods to reach out to his students, who face enormous pressures from their parents and the school.”
“With Keating's help, students Neil Perry (Robert Sean Leonard), Todd Anderson (Ethan Hawke) and others learn to break out of their shells, pursue their dreams and seize the day.”
Who stars in “Dead Poets Society”?
Aside from the legendary Robin Williams and the ‘90s heart-throb Ethan Hawke (who is still a heart-throb to this day), “Dead Poets Society” also has the following performers in major roles:
- Robin Williams as John Keating
- Robert Sean Leonard as Neil Perry
- Ethan Hawke as Todd Anderson
- Josh Charles as Knox Overstreet
- Gale Hansen as Charlie Dalton
- Dylan Kussman as Richard Cameron
- Allelon Ruggiero as Steven Meeks
- James Waterston as Gerard Pitts
- Norman Lloyd as Dr Gale Nolan
- Kurtwood Smith as Thomas Perry
- Alexandra Powers as Chris Noel
- Melora Walters as Gloria
Where can I stream “Dead Poets Society” in the UK?
“Dead Poets Society” is available to stream now on Disney+ (subscription required)
