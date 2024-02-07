Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But why has there been a sudden surge in the film once again? We’re not near any real anniversary dates of its release until 2026 and, while an incredible film that deserved its BAFTA win back in 1989, is there anything that has led to a rise in searches around the film?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thank Taylor Swift for that, as it would appear that after announcing her new album, allegedly based around a WhatsApp ground with Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal, people were suddenly searching for “poets society” or “dead poets.” The full album title for Swfit’s forthcoming release is “The Tortured Poets Department” - a somewhat similar name to that of Peter Weir’s classic.

Maybe Swift is a secret fan of the film, or maybe the ideas in the film about the pressure of young men and the expectations foisted upon them by adults (maybe even the expectations Joe Alwyn might have had while dating Swift?), but it all comes down to just how similar both the album and the film are, title wise.

That’s not to say though that you shouldn’t check it out - such happenstance happens for a reason, so while you’re waiting for the “Era’s” tour to arrive in your part of the world, why not check out this cinematic classic?

What is “Dead Poets Society” about?

“A new English teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams), is introduced to an all-boys preparatory school that is known for its ancient traditions and high standards. He uses unorthodox methods to reach out to his students, who face enormous pressures from their parents and the school.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With Keating's help, students Neil Perry (Robert Sean Leonard), Todd Anderson (Ethan Hawke) and others learn to break out of their shells, pursue their dreams and seize the day.”

Who stars in “Dead Poets Society”?

Aside from the legendary Robin Williams and the ‘90s heart-throb Ethan Hawke (who is still a heart-throb to this day), “Dead Poets Society” also has the following performers in major roles:

Robin Williams as John Keating

Robert Sean Leonard as Neil Perry

Ethan Hawke as Todd Anderson

Josh Charles as Knox Overstreet

Gale Hansen as Charlie Dalton

Dylan Kussman as Richard Cameron

Allelon Ruggiero as Steven Meeks

James Waterston as Gerard Pitts

Norman Lloyd as Dr Gale Nolan

Kurtwood Smith as Thomas Perry

Alexandra Powers as Chris Noel

Melora Walters as Gloria