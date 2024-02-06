The Tortured Poets Department | Taylor Swift reveals tracklist for new album, including special guests
Taylor Swift is wasting no time promoting her next album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” as she releases the tracklist for the forthcoming album.
Post Malone and Florence + the Machine are two of the guests set to feature on Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” after announcing the release of the album during her history-making award win at the Grammy Awards 2024.
Taking to her social media accounts, Swift unveiled the tracklist for “The Tortured Poets Department” while also sharing a snapshot showcasing the back cover of the physical record, unveiling a lineup of tracks that includes notable collaborations. Among them, Post Malone is featured on a song titled "Fortnight," while Florence + the Machine joins forces with Swift on a track named "Florida!!!"
Swift's announcement comes on the heels of her Grammy wins for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights." During her acceptance speech, Swift humorously noted the significance of her 13th Grammy win, revealing the secret she had been keeping from her fans for the past two years—the impending release of her upcoming studio album.
The album will comprise 16 tracks, however, the vinyl, CD, and cassette editions will contain a bonus song titled "The Manuscript." Swifties can also look forward to a special collectable edition featuring a 24-page book-bound jacket containing handwritten lyrics and previously unseen photographs.
What is the tracklist for “The Tortured Poets Department”?
Side A
- Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
- The Tortured Poets Department
- My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
- Down Bad
Side B
- So Long, London
- But Daddy I Love Him
- Fresh Out the Slammer
- Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine)
Side C
- Guilty as Sin?
- Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
- I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
- loml
Side D
- I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
- The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
- The Alchemy
- Clara Bow
- Bonus Track: The Manuscript
When is Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” released?
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” is scheduled for release on April 19 2024, with pre-orders now available on Taylor Swift’s website.
