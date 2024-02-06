Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Post Malone and Florence + the Machine are two of the guests set to feature on Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” after announcing the release of the album during her history-making award win at the Grammy Awards 2024.

Taking to her social media accounts, Swift unveiled the tracklist for “The Tortured Poets Department” while also sharing a snapshot showcasing the back cover of the physical record, unveiling a lineup of tracks that includes notable collaborations. Among them, Post Malone is featured on a song titled "Fortnight," while Florence + the Machine joins forces with Swift on a track named "Florida!!!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swift's announcement comes on the heels of her Grammy wins for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights." During her acceptance speech, Swift humorously noted the significance of her 13th Grammy win, revealing the secret she had been keeping from her fans for the past two years—the impending release of her upcoming studio album.

The album will comprise 16 tracks, however, the vinyl, CD, and cassette editions will contain a bonus song titled "The Manuscript." Swifties can also look forward to a special collectable edition featuring a 24-page book-bound jacket containing handwritten lyrics and previously unseen photographs.

What is the tracklist for “The Tortured Poets Department”?

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript

When is Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” released?