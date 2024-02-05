Grammys 2024 winners: Full list of award recipients - including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish & SZA
Taylor Swift scooped the biggest award of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, bagging Album of the Year for Midnights
and live on Freeview channel 276
A host of exceptional talent walked away with a signature gramophone statuette at the 2024 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus starred as women dominated the majority of the top categories.
The biggest gong – Album of the Year – went to Taylor Swift for Midnights. Taylor Swift - who has 14 Grammys - is now the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the category (4) surpassing Stevie Wonder & Frank Sinatra.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was a also big night for fans of Swift as the pop star confirmed a brand new album during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album. According to Swift, 'The Tortured Poets Department', is out in just a couple of months.
Here's the full list of winners from the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
Full list of Grammys 2024 winners
Album of the Year
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Music Video
The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Troye Sivan - Rush
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Best R&B Album
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones - ICU
Halle - Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Snooze
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Killer Mike - Michael
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Nas - King’s Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies
Black Thought - Love Letter
Coi Leray - Players
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
SZA - Low
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat - Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Morgan Wallen - Last Night
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Paramore - This Is Why
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Best Rock Song
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones - Angry
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake - Loading
Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before
Romy & Fred again.. - Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Latin Pop Album
AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma - Don Juan
Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
Pedro Capó - La Neta
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cabra - Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre
Juanes - Vida Cotidiana (TIE)
Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores (TIE)
Fito Paez - EADDA9223
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton - Born For Greatness
Beenie Man - Simma
Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023
Burning Spear - No Destroyer
Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal
Best Global Music Album
Susana Baca- Epifanías
Bokanté - History
Burna Boy - I Told Them…
Davido - Timeless
Shakti - This Moment
Best Comedy Album
Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes - I'm An Entertainer
Chris Rock - Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle - What's In A Name?
Best Progressive R&B Album
6lack - Since I Have a Lover
Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
SZA - SOS
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - For Ella 2
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine
Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Kenny Barron - The Source
Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix
Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
Billy Childs - The Winds of Change
Pat Metheny - Dream Box
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - City Boys
Davido Featuring
Musa Keys - Unavailable
Tyla - Water
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed - Bad Man
Ghost - Phantom of the Opera
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Slipknot - Hive Mind
Spiritbox - Jaded
Best Jazz Performance
Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes)
Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat
Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not For Me
Samara Joy - Tight
Best Song Written for for Visual Media
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken
Best Remixed Recording
Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
Gorillaz ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call
Bokanté - History
Boygenius - The Record
Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
Feist - Multitudes
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.