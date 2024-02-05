Telling news your way
A host of exceptional talent walked away with a signature gramophone statuette at the 2024 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus starred as women dominated the majority of the top categories.

The biggest gong – Album of the Year – went to Taylor Swift for Midnights. Taylor Swift - who has 14 Grammys - is now the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the category (4) surpassing Stevie Wonder & Frank Sinatra.

It was a also big night for fans of Swift as the pop star confirmed a brand new album during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album. According to Swift, 'The Tortured Poets Department', is out in just a couple of months.

Here's the full list of winners from the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Full list of Grammys 2024 winners

Album of the Year

  • Boygenius - The Record 

  • Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure 

  • Jon Batiste - World Music Radio 

  • Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd 

  • Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation 

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Guts 

  • SZA - SOS 

  • Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the Year

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? 

  • Boygenius - Not Strong Enough 

  • Jon Batiste - Worship 

  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers 

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire 

  • SZA - Kill Bill 

  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero 

  • Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best New Artist

  • Coco Jones 

  • Gracie Abrams 

  • Fred Again.. 

  • Ice Spice 

  • Jelly Roll 

  • Noah Kahan 

  • Victoria Monét 

  • The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? 

  • Dua Lipa - Dance the Night 

  • Jon Batiste - Butterfly 

  • Lana Del Rey - A&W 

  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers 

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire 

  • SZA - Kill Bill 

  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Music Video

  • The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping  

  • Tyler Childers - In Your Love  

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For  

  • Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out  

  • Troye Sivan - Rush

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Daniel Nigro 

  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II 

  • Hit-Boy 

  • Jack Antonoff 

  • Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Edgar Barrera 

  • Jessie Jo Dillon 

  • Justin Tranter 

  • Shane McAnally 

  • Theron Thomas

Best R&B Album

  • Babyface - Girls Night Out 

  • Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You 

  • Emily King - Special Occasion 

  • Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP 

  • Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best R&B Performance

  • Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot 

  • Coco Jones - ICU 

  • Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love 

  • SZA - Kill Bill 

  • Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best R&B Song

  • Coco Jones - ICU 

  • Halle - Angel 

  • Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love 

  • SZA - Snooze 

  • Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Rap Album

  • Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss 

  • Killer Mike - Michael 

  • Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains 

  • Nas - King’s Disease III 

  • Travis Scott - Utopia

Best Rap Performance

  • Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies 

  • Black Thought - Love Letter 

  • Coi Leray - Players 

  • Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex 

  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World

  • Doja Cat - Attention 

  • Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U 

  • Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life 

  • SZA - Low

Best Rap Song

  • Doja Cat - Attention 

  • Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World 

  • Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock 

  • Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex 

  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Country Album

  • Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne 

  • Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat 

  • Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country 

  • Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain 

  • Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Country Song

  • Brandy Clark - Buried 

  • Chris Stapleton - White Horse 

  • Morgan Wallen - Last Night 

  • Tyler Childers - In Your Love 

  • Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Country Solo Performance

  • Brandy Clark - Buried 

  • Chris Stapleton - White Horse 

  • Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind 

  • Luke Combs - Fast Car 

  • Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Arctic Monkeys - The Car 

  • Boygenius - The Record 

  • Gorillaz - Cracker Island 

  • Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd 

  • PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

  • Alvvays - Belinda Says 

  • Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint 

  • Boygenius - Cool About It 

  • Lana Del Rey - A&W 

  • Paramore - This Is Why

Best Rock Album

  • Foo Fighters - But Here We Are 

  • Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher 

  • Metallica - 72 Seasons 

  • Paramore - This Is Why 

  • Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Performance

  • Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes 

  • Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song 

  • Boygenius - Not Strong Enough 

  • Foo Fighters - Rescued 

  • Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best Rock Song

  • Boygenius - Not Strong Enough 

  • Foo Fighters - Rescued 

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl 

  • Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness 

  • The Rolling Stones - Angry

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven 

  • The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling 

  • Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) 

  • Kx5 - Kx5 

  • Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

  • James Blake - Loading 

  • Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before 

  • Romy & Fred again.. - Strong 

  • Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty 

  • Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation 

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Guts 

  • Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract) 

  • Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best Pop Dance Recording

  • Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million 

  • Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle 

  • David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me 

  • Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam 

  • Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone 

  • Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace 

  • Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles 

  • SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine 

  • Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? 

  • Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red 

  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers 

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire 

  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Latin Pop Album

  • AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 

  • Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1) 

  • Maluma - Don Juan 

  • Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja 

  • Paula Arenas - A Ciegas 

  • Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

  • Cabra - Martínez 

  • Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre 

  • Juanes - Vida Cotidiana (TIE)

  • Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores (TIE)

  • Fito Paez - EADDA9223

Best Reggae Album

  • Buju Banton - Born For Greatness 

  • Beenie Man - Simma  

  • Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023 

  • Burning Spear - No Destroyer  

  • Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal

Best Global Music Album

  • Susana Baca- Epifanías  

  • Bokanté - History  

  • Burna Boy - I Told Them… 

  • Davido - Timeless 

  • Shakti - This Moment

Best Comedy Album

  • Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would 

  • Wanda Sykes - I'm An Entertainer 

  • Chris Rock - Selective Outrage  

  • Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love  

  • Dave Chappelle - What's In A Name?

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • 6lack - Since I Have a Lover 

  • Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid 

  • Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova 

  • Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure 

  • SZA - SOS

Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - For Ella 2 

  • Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard 

  • Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In 

  • Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine 

  • Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

  • Kenny Barron - The Source 

  • Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix 

  • Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

  • Billy Childs - The Winds of Change 

  • Pat Metheny - Dream Box

Best African Music Performance

  • Asake & Olamide - Amapiano 

  • Ayra Starr - Rush 

  • Burna Boy - City Boys 

  • Davido Featuring 

  • Musa Keys - Unavailable 

  • Tyla - Water

Best Metal Performance

  • Disturbed - Bad Man 

  • Ghost - Phantom of the Opera

  • Metallica - 72 Seasons  

  • Slipknot - Hive Mind 

  • Spiritbox - Jaded

Best Jazz Performance

  • Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes) 

  • Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat 

  • Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live) 

  • Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not For Me 

  • Samara Joy - Tight

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? 

  • Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

  • Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

  • Rihanna - Lift Me Up 

  • Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken

Best Remixed Recording

  • Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) 

  • Gorillaz ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix) 

  • Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) 

  • Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix) 

  • Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call

  • Bokanté - History 

  • Boygenius - The Record 

  • Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You 

  • Feist - Multitudes 

  • Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

