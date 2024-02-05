Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of exceptional talent walked away with a signature gramophone statuette at the 2024 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus starred as women dominated the majority of the top categories.

The biggest gong – Album of the Year – went to Taylor Swift for Midnights. Taylor Swift - who has 14 Grammys - is now the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the category (4) surpassing Stevie Wonder & Frank Sinatra.

It was a also big night for fans of Swift as the pop star confirmed a brand new album during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album. According to Swift, 'The Tortured Poets Department', is out in just a couple of months.

Here's the full list of winners from the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Full list of Grammys 2024 winners

Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Music Video

The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Best R&B Album

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - ICU

Halle - Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Snooze

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Killer Mike - Michael

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Nas - King’s Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies

Black Thought - Love Letter

Coi Leray - Players

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life

SZA - Low

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat - Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Morgan Wallen - Last Night

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Paramore - This Is Why

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best Rock Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones - Angry

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake - Loading

Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before

Romy & Fred again.. - Strong

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma - Don Juan

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra - Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre

Juanes - Vida Cotidiana (TIE)

Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores (TIE)

Fito Paez - EADDA9223

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton - Born For Greatness

Beenie Man - Simma

Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear - No Destroyer

Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté - History

Burna Boy - I Told Them…

Davido - Timeless

Shakti - This Moment

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes - I'm An Entertainer

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle - What's In A Name?

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack - Since I Have a Lover

Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

SZA - SOS

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - For Ella 2

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine

Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron - The Source

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix

Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs - The Winds of Change

Pat Metheny - Dream Box

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - City Boys

Davido Featuring

Musa Keys - Unavailable

Tyla - Water

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - Bad Man

Ghost - Phantom of the Opera

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Slipknot - Hive Mind

Spiritbox - Jaded

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not For Me

Samara Joy - Tight

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillaz ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call