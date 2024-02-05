Grammys 2024: Every single record broken at the 66th Annual Awards show

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was certainly one to remember, with over 25 records etched into the history books. Female artists dominated the major categories with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Victoria Monét all awarded for their contributions to the music landscape.

Boygenius stole the headlines as they became the first all-female group to win in both Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories. While Karol G became the first female artist to ever win in the Best Música Urbana Album category after she won for her album “Mañana Será Bonito”.

But what other records were broken?

Read on to find out more.

Full list of records broken at the 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift makes history

It's only natural that the artist who keeps destroying records with every album cycle is now the most decorated musician for the Grammys Top Award. Breaking her tie with Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra, Taylor Swift is now the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Album of the Year category after winning her fourth trophy for “Midnights”.

It's a tie!

Just as one is broken, a new batch of nail-biting ties are made as several artists edge closer to glory.

In the Best Arrangement Instrumental and Vocals category, Jacob Collier is now level with Vince Mendoza and David Foster for most wins (4) - he won his fourth trophy for featuring on säje’s “In the wee small hours of the morning”. Meanwhile, Chris Stapleton joins Lori McKenna and Josh Kear for the songwriter with the most awards in the Best Country Song category and equaled their record of 3 wins.

Taylor Swift is now the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Album of the Year category after winning her fourth trophy for “Midnights”.

It was also a big night for super-producer Jack Antonoff, whose third win for Producer of the Year sees him tied with Babyface for most consecutive trophies in the Non-classical category. Antonoff also tied Pharell Williams, David Foster and Quincy Jones as the producer with the second most wins in the category (first is Babyface with 4 wins).

Groundhog Day

It was business as usual for many as a host of artists broke and extended their record at the 66th Annual Grammys. In the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category, Skrillex smashed his record as the artist with the most wins after taking home his fourth trophy for “Rumble” with Fred Again and Flowdan.

John Williams broke his record for the most wins in the Best Instrumental Composition category, winning his 12th trophy in the category for “Helena’s Theme” - Williams' 26th Grammy overall. Meanwhile, Metallica extended their record in the Best Metal Performance category after winning for “72 seasons”, making it their seventh trophy in the category.

Taylor Swift extended her record as the most-awarded female artist in the Album of the Year category (she previously won for “Fearless”, “1989”, “folklore” and now her fourth trophy for “Midnights”). Chris Stapleton has also now won four trophies in the Best Country Solo Performance category, after snatching the statuette for “White Horse”.

Finally, Rubén Blades extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Best Tropical Latin Album - he won his 8th trophy for “Siembra”. Kirk Franklin extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Best Gospel Performance / Song category - he won his 5th trophy for “All Things”

Kyle Minogue sets the score

Kylie Minogue became the inaugural winner of the newly created Best Pop Dance Recording category, winning for “Padam Padam”. Minogue won her second Grammy 20 years after winning her first one (in 2004, she won her first Grammy for “Come Into My World”).

Kacey Musgraves Country Queen

Kacey Musgraves became the first artist to ever win all four country categories at the Grammys by winning the only category she was missing, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “I Remember Everything” with Zach Bryan.

In the previous years, she won Best Country Song twice (“Merry Go ‘Round”, 2014) & “Space Cowboy, 2019), Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”, 2019) and Best Country Album also twice (“Golden Hour”, 2019 & “Same Trailer Different Park”, 2014)

Oldest solo musician to win Best New Artist