Last night's (4 February) Grammy Awards ceremony was a spectacular night for women, with a whole host of female stars making headlines for their award victories and contributions to the music landscape.

Billie Eilish appeared stunned as she took home song of the year for her Barbie ballad 'What Was I Made For?' and thanked director Greta Gerwig for “making the best movie of the year”.

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy for her viral summer hit 'Flowers' at the 66th annual award show, picking up best pop solo performance at the start of the ceremony.

US supergroup Boygenius - comprising stars Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus - landed three Grammy awards during the pre-telecast ceremony, and Joni Mitchell received a standing ovation for her moving debut performance at the Awards at the age of 80.

But letting the side down for the men was Run the Jewels' Killer Mike, who was filmed being taken away in handcuffs backstage at the Grammy awards after winning three gongs earlier in the night.

Video footage posted to social media appeared to show the music star being detained as a voice is heard saying: “Are you serious? What the f**k?”. But why was the rapper arrested, and what did he do? Here is everything you need to know.

Why was Killer Mike arrested?

The US rapper was arrested and booked for “misdemeanour battery” after an alleged physical altercation backstage at the 2024 Grammy awards.

Killer Mike, real name Michael Render, is in the process of being released by the Los Angeles Police Department, a spokesperson said.

“On Sunday, February 4, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court,” a statement said. "The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division."

“The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanour Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”

It comes after the 48-year-old won best rap album for his sixth studio album 'Michael', while his track 'Scientists And Engineers' featuring Andre 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane won best rap song and best rap performance.

The star celebrated his several Grammy wins on stage during the pre-telecast ceremony. He said: “This is for all the people who think you’re too old to rap … we keep hip hop alive. Never ever stop doing what you do.”

He later added: “You cannot tell me dreams do not come true.”

What is a 'misdemeanour battery'?

In the United States, criminal offences are generally categorised as either misdemeanours or felonies based on the seriousness of the crime. A misdemeanour is a less serious offence compared to a felony.

"Misdemeanour battery" typically refers to a criminal offence in which an individual intentionally inflicts physical harm or offensive contact upon another person, but the harm caused is not severe.

The exact definition and penalties for misdemeanour battery can vary by jurisdiction, as each state may have its own statutes and legal definitions.