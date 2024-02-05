Watch more of our videos on Shots!

US rapper Killer Mike was arrested by police moments after he won three Grammy Awards during last night's ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Run The Jewels rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was taken detained by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and booked for "misdemeanour battery". It came after reports of an alleged physical altercation backstage at the Crypto Arena, which was hosting the awards ceremony.

Render, 48, has since been released by police. A statement from the LAPD said: “On Sunday, 4 February, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court. The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported footage which was caught at the scene showing the rapper being led out of the arena in handcuffs, only moments after he won three Grammy Awards, his first in more than two decades.

Killer Mike was awarded the gongs for Best Rap Album for his 2023 record 'Michael', Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song 'Scientists and Engineers' featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. In his acceptance speech, he said: “At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer. At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I’ve done. At 45, I started to rap about it. At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I’ve done.”

Following his follow-up wins, the Atlanta-native added: “Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep! For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, b******t!"