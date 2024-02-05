GRAMMYs 2024 Worst Dressed: Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding & Ed Sheeran make the list

There were many stars jostling for position on the GRAMMYs 2024 best dressed list, think Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo, but let’s be honest, it is all about the GRAMMYs 2024 worst dressed list. The likes of Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Chrissy Teigen and Ed Sheeran all unfortunately chose outfits that didn’t hit the fashion mark.

Let’s start with Miley Cyrus. Yes, I know she has been chosen by some for their best dressed list, but she is certainly on my worst dressed one! In a custom Margiela barely-there ensemble, it was far from stylish. I so long for the ‘nearly naked’ look to be over and for stars to embrace a more glamorous slightly more covered up gowns.

From Miley Cyrus to Ellie Goulding. I love gothic literature, but I am not necessarily a fan of gothic fashion. Ellie Goulding chose a gothic/lingerie inspired black sheer gown by Zuahir Murad to the GRAMMYs 2024. The feathers on the sleeves were a step too far and the overall look (in my opinion) was the antithesis of stylish.

Chrissy Teigen was joined by husband John Legend at the GRAMMYs 2024 and although the couple looked like they were enjoying a ‘date night’ unfortunately for Chrissy, her outfit unfortunately did not work. She chose a very short black Alexandre Vauthier dress with a floral pink ruffle.

Doja Cat ensured everyone knew who she was wearing to the GRAMMYs 2024 as it was tattooed on her forehead. She chose a dress by Dilara Findikoglu that featured corset boning and a Gothic catehdral chest piece. The only thing I liked about her ensemble were her Prada glasses!

Other stars on my worst dressed list include Singer Sheila E. She looked like she was auditioning for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat rather than an outfit worthy of the GRAMMYs 2024. Kat Graham chose a gown by Stephane Rolland with a long cape train; the nearly naked style gown was not at all chic.

Although some may have called Ed Sheeran’s GRAMMYs look edgy, I was most certainly not a fan of his camouflage jacket that wasn't suitable for the red carpet. US singer Coi Leray opted for a YSL by Anthony Vacarello bodysuit that she paired with a green feather jacket. It was a BIG fashion no no for me!

1 . Although some have put Miley Cyrus on their best dressed list, she is most definitely on my worst dressed list. Her see-through gold dress by Maison Margiela was far from stylish and did not work for me! Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2 . Ellie Goulding opted for a black sheer gown by Zhuhair Murad with feathers. It was clearly lingerie inspired but it looked tacky rather than stylish Photo: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

3 . Chrissy Teigen was accompanied by husband John Legend to the 2024 GRAMMYs in a black Alexandre Vauthier dress with an oversixed floral pink ruffle that unfortunately did not hit the fashion mark Photo: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)