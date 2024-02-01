As much as I am looking forward to seeing who will win big at the GRAMMYs 2024 and who will be on NationalWorld’s best dressed list, let's be honest, it is all about who will be on our worst dressed list… Over the years, there have been most definitely outfits that can categorically be described as crimes against fashion!

One outfit that springs to mind is the dress Katy Perry chose to wear to the GRAMMYs 2019. She was most certainly ahead of the curve as it looked like she was wearing a Barbie inspired gown. However, the ruffled Balmain pink dress reminded me of a candy floss catastrophe rather than a triumph.

Another memorable (but not in a good way) GRAMMYs outfit is Jusin Bieber’s oversized grey Balenciaga suit that he wore to the GRAMMYs 2022. With a neon pink beanie and crocs, the overall look unfortunately did not work for Justin. Yes, I know the oversized look was in, but there is oversized and OVERSIZED!

Blac Chyna’s look for the GRAMMYs 2023 is most certainly best forgotten, if only we could! Her one-piece black bodysuit with feathers drew ‘Black Swan’ comparisons for all the wrong reasons. Although Lady Gaga has worn some beautiful outfits for awards ceremonies over the years, her dress for the GRAMMYs 2010 can not be included as a winner in the fashion sense. It looked like she was auditioning for the part of the Good Witch in The Wizard of the Oz, but unfortunately had failed to read the brief.

Other fashion disasters that have to be mentioned include Girl Crush’s outfit she wore to the GRAMMYs 2017. Perhaps she had been inspired by a trip to her local ball pit? She stepped out in a bralette and ballgown skirt covered in plastic balls. Yes, you read that correctly, a skirt covered in plastic balls. No wonder she deserves a place on my worst dressed list!

