Reality TV star Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has undergone a transformation which has seen her reverse her plastic surgery and favour a more natural look, remove a tattoo and stop using her OnlyFans account. Chyna, aged 34, decided to turn over a new leaf after finding God and being baptised in May 2022.

The star, who shares a six-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and 10-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson with former partner Tyga, has been posting about her journey on her official Instagram page. She’s also spoken about wanting to do better for the sake of her two children.

So, just who is Blac Chyna, what physical changes has she made to her appearance and why has she stopped posting to her OnlyFans account? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Blac Chyna?

Blac Chyna first came to public attention in 2010 when she was the stunt double for singer Nicki Minaj in the music video for the song Monster by Kanye West. Later the same year, she was also mentioned in the song Miss Me by Drake which increased her public profile even further.

She was born on 11 May 1988 in Washington D.C., and became a stripper to earn money to help pay for her studies and her life while she was studying at the University of Florida. She dropped out of university, but continued to strip and also model to earn money. She got her name Blac Chyna during this time as a customer suggested this should be her stage name.

She has had two high profile relationships. The first was with rapper Tyga, whom she was with between 2011 and 2014. Their relationship ended when Tyga pursued a romantic connection with Kylie Jenner, which led to a number of social media spats between Chyna and Jenner. Chyna then went on to date Jenner's half-brother, Rob Kardashian, between 2016 and 2017. Chyna and Kardashian were part way through filming a second season of their reality TV series Rob and Chyna when they split, and of course the series had to be scrapped.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has been undergoing a transformation in recent weeks and months.

Later in 2017, Chyna sued the Kardashian family for $100 million (£77 million), claiming that they had defamed her and illegally interfered with her contracts and business dealings, using their power with producers and executives to force her out of reality television. The trial began in April 2022 and a month later a jury found in favour of the Kardashian family and awarded no damages to Chyna.

What changes has Blac Chyna made to her appearance?

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has been sharing details of her physical transformation with her fans online.

Throughout her career, Blac Chyna had undergone several plastic surgeries, including bum augmentation and breast enhancement, but did also then have surgery to reduce the size of her chest. In recent weeks, Chyna has reversed these procedures, however. She has been open with her fans online about this, and has posted videos about getting her facial fillers dissolved and silicone body implants removed. Referring to her “life changing journey” in one video, Chyna also revealed she has “reduced [her] breast and gluteus maximus”.

In another video, documenting the removal of her face fillers, Chyna said: “Enough is enough and it all has to come out”. It seems that Chyna may also now be choosing to go by her birth name. In the same video, she revealed that she had changed her extremely long nails, which were something of a signature look for her, and had instead chosen to have shorter nails. She said: “I retired the sharp stiletto nails and now I have some little cute Angela White nails”.

In another video, Chyna admitted she regretted having the cosmetic procedures done when she was younger, including getting silicone body implants when she was 19, and advised people not to follow in her footsteps. She said: “Let this be a lesson. Don’t even do it, y’all. It’s not even worth it,” she warned her younger fans. “I did it when I was so young. I didn’t even give my body time to fully develop. So we try to do these things at a very young age. Just trust me, it’s going to come.”

Chyna has won praise from her fans for undergoing this change, and also being honest about her feelings and documenting it online. One person said: “I’m ready for this transformation…I can admit I wasn’t this big of ol fan before but it’s something about “your now”. I’m here for it! Thanks for being vulnerable and letting us into your now”. Another person said: “She is growing. Idc (I don’t care) what anyone says. I can appreciate a person that walked ANY path in life and decided to change for the better. Congrats to you!”

Chyna has also posted on her Instagram page about having a “demonic” tattoo of Baphomet, or the devil, removed from her body. She said that “when [she] first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me” and said that she wants to remove anything “demonic” from her life. She added: “I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back.”

Why has Blac Chyna stopped posting to her OnlyFans account?

Chyna first joined OnlyFans, a subscription service used mainly for producing and sharing pornographic content, in 2020. She was reported to be the highest-earning celebrity on the X-rated site later the same year. The star is said to have made $240 million (almost £195 million) from the site in 2021, but she stopped posting content earlier this year.