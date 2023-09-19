Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although Russell Brand and Katy Perry’s marriage only lasted 14 months, the couple had a spectacular wedding in 2010 at the Aman-e-Khas luxury resort outside the Ranthambhore tiger sanctuary. It made sense for Russell Brand and Katy Perry to choose India for their nuptials as Russell Brand had asked Katy Perry to marry him outside the Taj Mahal the year before.

The BBC reported in 2010: “The comedian's wedding gift to his wife is believed to be Machli, one of the Ranthambhore sanctuary’s rare female tigers.” The article goes on to say: “The party is said to have an ‘East meets West’ theme and will feature performances by Indian classical dancers alongside P Diddy - real name Sean Combs.”

Before the couple flew to India for their wedding, Russell Brand celebrated his stag do by first of all watching his team West Ham United play Tottenham Hotspur, reportedly along with the likes of David Baddiel, David Walliams and Noel Gallagher. He was then said to have been joined by his friends at the York and Albany gastro pub in London’s Regents Park before going onto a nightclub in central London.

For her hen night (before marrying Russell Brand), Katy Perry and her friends flew to Las Vegas to watch Cirque du Soleil Show, Ka, the trip was reportedly organised by Rihanna.

What was Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher’s wedding like?

Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher had an intimate wedding ceremony near their home in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire. The couple wed at Remenham Church before going on a New Orleans steamer (along with wedding guests) to their reception.

According to The Sun, “Guests included Noel Gallagher, Jonathan Ross and David Baddiel.” Although the couple did not marry in India like Russell Brand and Katy Perry did, their reception was reportedly ‘Indian-themed’.

A source told The Sun: “They wanted a very small personal affair with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus. It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was the guest of honour.”