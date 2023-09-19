Katy Perry was married to Russell Brand for two years after a whirlwind romance which ended in 2012

Katy Perry has been in the music business for 20 years and has decided to sell her back catalogue for a huge $225 million.

The pop star, 38, recently sold her entire music catalogue to Litmus Music who now own the rights to five of her studio records as well as publishing rights from 2008-2020. The Universal group will still continue to own her master’s. The five albums included in the deal are One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, PRISM, Witness and Smile.

This comes after Justin Bieber sold his music catalogue for £200 million in January 2023.

Katy Perry signed her first record deal in 2004, but it wasn’t until 2008 when she released her first hit ‘I Kissed a Girl’. Since then the singer has had four UK number one hit singles with ‘I Kissed a Girl’, ‘California Gurls’, ‘Part Of Me’, ‘Roar’ and ‘Feels’.

What is Katy Perry's net worth?

Katy Perry has a hugely successful music career, but the singer is also an entrepreneur. She has had sell out tours all around the world and was reportedly paid $168 million for her Las Vegas residency.

She launched her debut fragrance ‘Purr’ in 2010 and released a shoe collection in 2017. The pop star has been a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’ since 2018. Katy Perry has an estimated net worth of $330 million.

Who was Katy Perry married to?

The ‘Firework’ singer married Russell Brand after a whirlwind romance. It was reported that Russell Brand asked the singer for a divorce via text message moments before she was about to preform on stage and they have not spoken since.

According to the Daily Mail, "Russell didn't want his ex wife's money and wanted the split to be quiet and amicable. His friends reportedly said he just wanted to move on."

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom married?

In 2016 Katy Perry started dating British actor Orlando Bloom after meeting at a Golden Globes after party. Fans were devastated when the couple split after a year of dating.

The pair stayed close friends and in 2018, they reconciled. During an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Katy Perry revealed the ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor had proposed on Valentine's day in 2019.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced they were expecting their first child together in March 2020 and they welcomed daughter Daisy the following August.

The couple are not married after they postponed their rumoured summer wedding in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What is Orlando Bloom's net worth?

Orlando Bloom started his career with a small role in the British TV drama BBC One’s Casualty (1994 -1996). However, it was his role as the elf ‘Legolas’ in the Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and ‘Will Turner’ in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that propelled him into stardom.