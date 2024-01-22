Can you watch the GRAMMYs 2024 in the UK? - how to stream & list of performers
Here's everything you need to know about watching the GRAMMYs 2024 in the UK
The GRAMMYs 66th annual awards ceremony is right around the corner, which will see some of the music industry’s top-performing artists in attendance. The likes of Travis Scott and Burna Boy are on the bill to perform on the big night, while Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are among the nominees for the iconic gold-plated gramophone trophy.
The eagerly-anticipated award show will once again be hosted by comedian and TV presenter, Trever Noah, who returns for his fourth consecutive year. SZA holds the most nominations going into the night with an impressive nine nods.
Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monet followed with seven nominations each. The 2024 GRAMMYs will see three new categories at play, including Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best African Music Performance
Last year’s Grammy Awards saw Harry Styles walk away with the coveted Album of the Year prize while country icon, Bonnie Raitt grabbed Song of the Year. Meanwhile. Beyoncé set the record for most Grammy wins of all time.
So, how can you watch the GRAMMYs in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded night.
When are the GRAMMY’s 2024?
The 2024 GRAMMYs will be broadcast live on Monday, February 5, at 1am GMT.
Can you watch the GRAMMYs in the UK?
No UK broadcasters have announced plans to air the ceremony live for audiences. However, British viewers can still watch the ceremony unfold via the GRAMMY website with events streaming live from live.GRAMMY.com at 1am UK time on Monday February 5.
For US viewers, the 2024 GRAMMYs will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ trial for viewers in the US.
Alternatively, UK viewers can access the show from anywhere in the world using a VPN and choosing a streaming service that lets you watch CBS.
Who is performing at the 2024 GRAMMYs?
As usual, details for the ceremony are being held tightly under wraps. However, the Recording Academy has confirmed some of the musical guests who will take the stage on the big night.
The six artists currently confirmed to perform at the 2024 GRAMMYs include:
- Billie Eilish
- Burna Boy
- Dua Lipa
- Luke Combs
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Travis Scott
The GRAMMYs has confirmed additional performers will be announced in the coming days and weeks.
