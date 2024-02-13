More often than not, Margot Robbie is on my best dressed list for red carpet events, but in my opinion her outfit did not hit the fashion mark at the 2024 Oscars Nominees Luncheon, and it makes no difference that it was Chanel (although I normally love the designer brand). Although I adored the pale pink and white Chanel jacket, I was less than keen on the bralette top and I thought the skirt was too short and did nothing to enhance the overall look of the outfit. I also think the cream and black high heeled shoes she chose did not work either. Overall, it was much more of a fashion miss than a fashion hit.

Next up is Margot Robbie’s Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling, Although he is nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Barbie, I thought his lilac jacket, lilac shirt and lilac trousers were a little ‘too lilac’ and that is coming from someone who is a fan of the colour!

I also was not a fan of Annette Bening’s trouser suit. Annette, who is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Nyad, opted for a suit that looked like it could do with a good iron. The choice of beige/brown was not flattering either and is difficult for anybody to pull off.

The 2024 Oscars Nominees Luncheon was most certainly about wearing one colour, but that doesn’t mean it was a good thing. I think Emily Blunt is a talented and beautiful actress but the star of A Quiet Place’s choice of blue shirt with matching blue trousers that flared out was again too much of one colour. I would have much preferred Emily to have opted for the shirt with a different coloured shirt or a blue shirt with a contrasting colour when it came to her trousers.

