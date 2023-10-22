Emily Blunt has apologised for fat shaming comments she made on The Jonathan Ross Show calling a waitress 'enormous'

British actress Emily Blunt has issued an apology after an interview in which she made reference to a server's appearance resurfaced on social media. An excerpt from The Jonathan Ross Show's 2012 broadcast features Blunt calling a waitress "enormous".

This week, the video went viral on the internet, and several people criticised Blunt for being "fatphobic". Since then, the Oppenheimer actress has expressed her shock at having said "something so hurtful" and "insensitive."

During the conversation with Ross, Blunt talked about her experience with the waitress at a Chili's restaurant close to where she was shooting sci-fi film Looper in the US. "If you go to Chili's you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous," says Ross.

Blunt replies: "Well the girl who was serving me was enormous. I think she got freebie meals at Chili's."

"Nothing wrong with that," Ross replies.

Emily Blunt apology

The Devil Wears Prada and A Quiet Place actress apologised for the comments in a statement released to People magazine on Friday (20 October). "I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago," she said. "I'm appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show."