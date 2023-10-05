Lunden Stallings has just married her new wife Olivia Bennett - but it was her comments on Twitter that were getting all the attention of her followers

A TikTok influencer has uploaded a video of her apologising for some racist tweets which she published a decade ago after they resurfaced because her wedding went viral. Lunden Stallings, aged 26, had just tied the knot with new wife Olivia Bennett, age 27, and was enjoying a romantic honeymoon but found herself having to explain messages she posted on social media site Twitter, which has now been renamed X by owner Elon Musk, as a teenager.

Stallings and Bennett, who have more than 700,000 followers on their joint TikTik account, @LudenAndOlivia, married in September. They shared their big day with their fans by posting various videos and photos, including images of them signing their marriage licence and wearing similar traditional white princess wedding dresses, complete with full skirts and veils.

However, any hopes the couple may have had of basking in their post-wedding joy were short-lived when the attention their wedding uploads received led to the re-sharing of Stalling’s old racist tweets. So, just who are Stallings and Bennett, what did Lunden say in her tweets, and what has she said in her apology video? Here’s what you need to know?

Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett - who are they?

Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett are social media influencers. They describe themselves as “just two girls in love” and use their TikTok page to share moments of their everyday lives with their fans. Their content includes videos where they discuss their favourite songs, show off their shopping hauls and also share their skincare routines.

The pair are extremely popular on social media platforms like TikTok and are often praised by their fans for representing the lesbian community in America and being open and honest about their experiences as gay women.

Tiktok influencer Lunden Stallings (left) has issued an apology video after racist tweets she posted 10 years ago resurfaced while she was on her honeymoon with her new wife Olivia Bennett (right). Photo by TikTok/Lunden and Olivia.

Lunden Stallings' racist tweets

Stallings allegedly used the n-word multiple times in reference to song lyrics and also in her everyday posts in tweets that were dated from 2012-2014, according to screenshots posted by social media users. One tweet read: "N****s all about my business,” while another said: “I'm about to clown n****s that snap chat me.” In another, she wrote: “N****s go behind ya back like nun chucks.” The Twitter page, which was discussed on Reddit, now appears to be inactive. The Reddit posts also appear to have been deleted, but American celebrity magazine Page Six, took screenshots of them before they were taken down.

Lunden Stallings apology video

Stallings posted an apology video in which she said she was “completely and utterly disgusted” with the things she had said back then. "There's been some tweets of mine that I learned about yesterday, back 10 to 12 years ago, that had resurfaced. That's not who I am, who I was as a teenager. I just want to acknowledge and recognise that I am completely and utterly disgusted and ashamed and honestly embarrassed at how normal it was for me to speak that way on Twitter and for my friends and I to address each other that way or for me to sing along in rap songs. That's nobody else's fault but mine."

Bennett supported her wife throughout the video by sitting by her side. She commented: “You were a kid and you were ignorant, it was shameful and wrong. It's not a reflection of your character."

The video was only posted to the stories of Stallings and Bennett’s, which means it disappeared 24 hours after it was posted and is now no longer available to view, but fans have recorded it and re-posted it on the site for others to watch.

Lunden Stallings apology video - fan reaction