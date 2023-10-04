MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, called the issue of AI deepfakes ‘a serious problem’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Youtuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has hit out at popular social media websites like TikTok for supposedly allowing a deepfake ad of him on their platform.

The advert, which was viewed on the platform on Monday 2 October, but now appears to have been removed, seemed to show MrBeast promoting “the world’s biggest iPhone 15 giveaway” that enabled people to apparently get a new iPhone15 for just $2 (around £1.65)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, just what did the advertisement show, who is MrBeast and what has he said about the advert? Here’s what you need to know.

What does the MrBeast deepfake advert show?

The deepfake advert appears to show MrBeast advertising a new iPhone pro for just $2 (around £1.65). It’s claimed that the person viewing the ad is one of the “lucky” 10,000 people who’ve been selected to receive the gadget for the extremely low - and very unrealistic - price as part of a giveaway MrBeast is supposedly running.

Youtuber MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson (left), has been made the subject of an AI deepfake advert which claims to be giving away iPhone 15s for just $2 (right). Photos by Getty (left) and Twitter/MrBeast (right).

The ad also contains a button that people can click on to supposedly claim their phone. It’s not known what exactly would happen if someone does click on the button, but it’s likely that it will be linked to a scam and people could be vulnerable to having their personal details or even their money stolen.

Worryingly, the advert does appear to be real as it is sponsored, and includes MrBeast's logo and a blue official check mark next to his name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The image of MrBeast, which has been created using AI, even makes it seems as though he is speaking directly to the camera about this giveaway - but it’s not real. The advert has been described as “scary” and “awful” by TikTok users.

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the most popular YouTubers on the channel. The 25-year-old’s main Youtube channel MrBeast is one of the most subscribed on the platform with 188M subscribers, and that number continues to grow. The account is credited with popularising and pioneering the genre of YouTube videos involving expensive stunts.

MrBeast was recently named as the top social media creator 2023 in Forbes. They state that “MrBeast’s power and popularity stem from his high production videos and stunts that include surviving in Antarctica for 50 hours and building a Wonka chocolate factory.” Beast-based brands include Feastables chocolate bars and the MrBeast Burgers restaurant chain, plus Donaldson’s line of merchandise.

What did MrBeast say about the deepfake advert?

MrBeast took to his X page to confirm that the advert was a fake, and he was not running an iPhone 15 giveaway at all. He posted the ad in full with the caption: “Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem.”

What did TikTok say about the MrBeast deepfake advert?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A TikTok spokesperson said the company removed the ad within a few hours of it being posted and also took down the account associated with it as it had violated its policies.