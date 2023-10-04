Youtube star MrBeast calls out TikTok for allowing an AI deepfake advert of him which offered $2 iPhone 15
Youtuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has hit out at popular social media websites like TikTok for supposedly allowing a deepfake ad of him on their platform.
The advert, which was viewed on the platform on Monday 2 October, but now appears to have been removed, seemed to show MrBeast promoting “the world’s biggest iPhone 15 giveaway” that enabled people to apparently get a new iPhone15 for just $2 (around £1.65)
So, just what did the advertisement show, who is MrBeast and what has he said about the advert? Here’s what you need to know.
What does the MrBeast deepfake advert show?
The deepfake advert appears to show MrBeast advertising a new iPhone pro for just $2 (around £1.65). It’s claimed that the person viewing the ad is one of the “lucky” 10,000 people who’ve been selected to receive the gadget for the extremely low - and very unrealistic - price as part of a giveaway MrBeast is supposedly running.
The ad also contains a button that people can click on to supposedly claim their phone. It’s not known what exactly would happen if someone does click on the button, but it’s likely that it will be linked to a scam and people could be vulnerable to having their personal details or even their money stolen.
Worryingly, the advert does appear to be real as it is sponsored, and includes MrBeast's logo and a blue official check mark next to his name.
The image of MrBeast, which has been created using AI, even makes it seems as though he is speaking directly to the camera about this giveaway - but it’s not real. The advert has been described as “scary” and “awful” by TikTok users.
Who is MrBeast?
MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the most popular YouTubers on the channel. The 25-year-old’s main Youtube channel MrBeast is one of the most subscribed on the platform with 188M subscribers, and that number continues to grow. The account is credited with popularising and pioneering the genre of YouTube videos involving expensive stunts.
MrBeast was recently named as the top social media creator 2023 in Forbes. They state that “MrBeast’s power and popularity stem from his high production videos and stunts that include surviving in Antarctica for 50 hours and building a Wonka chocolate factory.” Beast-based brands include Feastables chocolate bars and the MrBeast Burgers restaurant chain, plus Donaldson’s line of merchandise.
What did MrBeast say about the deepfake advert?
MrBeast took to his X page to confirm that the advert was a fake, and he was not running an iPhone 15 giveaway at all. He posted the ad in full with the caption: “Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem.”
What did TikTok say about the MrBeast deepfake advert?
A TikTok spokesperson said the company removed the ad within a few hours of it being posted and also took down the account associated with it as it had violated its policies.
On its ads policy page, TikTok said it prohibits "synthetic media that contains the likeness (visual or audio) of a real person." The company also blocks ads that include trademark infringements and other misuse of intellectual property. The policy reads: "Advertisers are responsible for ensuring that any synthetic media which contains a public figure has consent from the public figure to be used in an ad in this way.”