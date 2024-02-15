Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although I am undoubtedly looking forward to seeing who will win big at the BAFTAs 2024 and who the best and worst dressed stars will be, I am disappointed that Catherine, Princess of Wales is unable to attend. The Princess is continuing her recovery from abdominal surgery and I look forward to her commencing royal duties once again.

Whilst I was waiting for the stars to arrive on the red carpet at the BAFTAs 2023, there was one ‘star’ or royal I was most looking forward to seeing, and that was Catherine, Princess of Wales. Her outfits rarely disappoint and she looked utterly stunning at the BAFTAs 2023 in a recycled Alexander McQueen dress that she accessorised with opera style gloves. Eagle-eyed royal and fashion fans would have noticed that she first wore this exact Alexander McQueen gown to the event in 2019, but the gown had been given an update.

For the BAFTAs 2023, a corsage detail had been added to the shoulder of the Alexander McQueen gown to give it a modern update and fashion-forward twist. However, the black velvet opera gloves also stood out for all the right reasons.

Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has worn some very glamorous outfits to the BAFTAs. In 2020, she chose a white and gold Alexander McQueen gown that she had first worn to a state dinner while on a royal tour of Malaysia in 2012. In 2018, a heavily pregnant Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for a deep green Jenny Packham gown with a black belt.

In 2017, Catherine, Princess of Wales, looked very chic in an off-the-shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen, she had first worn the gown in 2019 for the National Portrait Gallery Gala. For the BAFTAs 2017, cap sleeves were added and the neckline was altered.