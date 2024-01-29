Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Princess of Wales has been discharged from hospital almost two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old was admitted to The London Clinic on January 16 for the planned operation, however specific details of the treatment have not been released publicly. While The Princess has been released from hospital, she is still expected to be out of official duties until at least Easter as she recovers at home.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”