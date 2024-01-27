Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilst Catherine, Princess of Wales recovers in hospital after abdominal surgery, her uncle Gary Goldsmith has reportedly been signed up to star on Celebrity Big Brother. The 58 year old who is the brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton, is believed to have been keen to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! In 2023.

A source has told The Sun that “Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother. He finalised the terms of his deal today (26 January) and can’t wait to enter the house.” The source also revealed “The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back.He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan.”

Who is Gary Goldsmith?

Gary Goldsmith is the younger brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother, Carole Middleton. He was an usher when she married Michael Middleton and was a guest at the wedding of his niece, the then Kate Middleton when she married Prince William in 2011.

Gary Goldsmith told Hello! In 2013 that “When I saw them together you actually just thought, even if he wasn’t going to be the King, they would make a great couple. They were very, very good together.”

Gary Goldsmith reportedly lives in Ibiza and has been described as a ‘recruitment consultant and a millionaire in his own right.’ In 2017, Gary Goldsmith was arrested following an argument with his wife, Julie-Ann. He was later charged with assault by beating and was fined.

He has been married four times, and has one daughter, Tallulah who he shares with his second wife, Luan. Gary Goldsmith also attended the wedding of his other niece Pippa Middleton when she married James Matthews (brother of Spencer Matthews) in 2017.

Which other stars are 'set' to appear on Celebrity Big Brother?

Other names who are said to be in advanced talks include former X Factor judge Louis Walsh and Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Levi Roots.

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?