The Prince of Wales has been to visit his wife as she recovers from abdominal surgery, could sister Pippa Middleton and mum Carole Middleton be next?

Pippa Middleton who is now known as Pippa Matthews after marrying James Matthews (the brother of former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews), is the mum to three children, Rose, who was christened in their local Berkshire village church in March 2023, Arthur and Grace.

Pippa and James married in May 2017 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, close to the home of her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Pippa wore a Giles Deacon wedding dress, and niece Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid whilst nephew Prince George was a pageboy.

James Middleton, the Princess of Wales’s brother, welcomed his first child with wife Alizée Thevenet towards the end of last year. The couple were spotted pushing their newborn son in London's Notting Hill in a Silver Cross pram, which reportedly costs £795.

The couple finally married on 11 September 2021 in the Côte d’Azur after having to postpone their nuptials twice following the outbreak of COVID-19. Alizée's bridal gown was the one that Carole Middleton had worn to her wedding to Michael Middleton many years before.