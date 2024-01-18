The Princess of Wales in hospital: Will sister Pippa Middleton be next to visit with Carole Middleton?
The Prince of Wales has been to visit his wife as she recovers from abdominal surgery, could sister Pippa Middleton and mum Carole Middleton be next?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Prince of Wales was spotted leaving The London Clinic in Marylebone where his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is recovering after having abdominal surgery. He has taken time off from his public engagements to support his wife and help look after their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He will undoubtedly be supported by their nanny Maria Borrallo, as well as his in-laws, Carole and Michael Middleton,plus the Princess of Wales’s sister Pippa and brother James.
Pippa Middleton who is now known as Pippa Matthews after marrying James Matthews (the brother of former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews), is the mum to three children, Rose, who was christened in their local Berkshire village church in March 2023, Arthur and Grace.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pippa and James married in May 2017 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, close to the home of her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Pippa wore a Giles Deacon wedding dress, and niece Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid whilst nephew Prince George was a pageboy.
James Middleton, the Princess of Wales’s brother, welcomed his first child with wife Alizée Thevenet towards the end of last year. The couple were spotted pushing their newborn son in London's Notting Hill in a Silver Cross pram, which reportedly costs £795.
The couple finally married on 11 September 2021 in the Côte d’Azur after having to postpone their nuptials twice following the outbreak of COVID-19. Alizée's bridal gown was the one that Carole Middleton had worn to her wedding to Michael Middleton many years before.
It is not known yet if and when the Princess of Wales’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton will visit her at The London Clinic, along with her siblings. The family are exceptionally close, so it is highly likely that they will want to support the Princess in her recovery.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.