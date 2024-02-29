Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although concerns were raised regarding the reason or reasons why the Prince of Wales pulled out of the memorial service for the late former King Constantine of Greece for ‘personal reasons’ he returned to work on the 29 February to visit the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in central London where he met a Holocaust survivor.

Although the whole world has been speculating on why we haven’t seen the Princess of Wales since her abdominal surgery, it is important to remember the statement the Palace released in January where they wrote: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The statement continued with “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

A further update was provided to communicate that the Princess of Wales had returned home. The statement said that “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Where has the Princess of Wales been recuperating?

The Princess of Wales has been recuperating at the family home of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. It was reported in February that she had left Windsor for the first time and had joined Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a half-term holiday on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where King Charles had also been convalescing. As speculation continues to grow about her recovery and whereabouts, Page Six has reported that a rep has told them that “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates.”

