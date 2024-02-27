Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Prince of Wales was due to attend the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece (the late King was godfather to Prince William), at Windsor Castle, which was being hosted by the British royal family, but pulled out at the last minute for ‘personal reasons.’ No other information was given regarding his absence. The late Constantine 11 of Greece passed away in January 2023.

King Charles was also not in attendance at the memorial service as he continues his ongoing treatment for cancer, but was represented by his wife, Queen Camilla. Other royals in attendance were Prince Andrew, Sarah, Duchess of York and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. It was reported that Prince Andrew was invited to attend by the Greek Royal family and was attending as a member of the British royal family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other royals in attendance included Zara and Mike Tindall who arrived at St George’s Chapel in Windsor by coach. The late King Constantine of Greece was not only the second cousin of King Charles, but the pair were close friends.

Although King Charles was at Windsor Castle earlier on in the day, he left before the service commenced. The Prince of Wales was due to give a reading at the service, but his place was taken by Crown Prince Pavlos, the eldest son of the late King Constantine of Greece.

What’s the latest Kate Middleton health update?

Although Kensington Palace would not elaborate further on Prince William’s decision to miss the memorial service, they did say that the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

How did Kate Middleton spend half-term?

According to the Daily Mail, “Kate joined Prince William and their three children for a half-term holiday to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. A friend told their Diary editor Richard Eden that “Catherine is recovering well.’

When is Kate Middleton expected to resume royal duties?

Advertisement

Advertisement