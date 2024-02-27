Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prince William has pulled out of an event at the last minute due to a personal matter, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales had been due to attend a memorial service for King Constantine of Greece, being held at Windsor Castle following his death in January 2023. He had been set to give a reading at the service for the former Greek monarch, who was the Prince's godfather and King Charles' close friend and second cousin.

However it was confirmed that he had pulled out of appearing at the service due to a "personal matter", having already spoken to members of the Greek royal family who are set to attend.

It comes weeks after the Prince's wife, Kate, was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales underwent the procedure on January 16 and has paused royal duties until after Easter to recover.

Kensington Palace said that the Princess continues to be doing well. The palace did not elaborate on the reason for Prince William's absence beyond it being due to a personal matter.