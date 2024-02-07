(L-R) Prince George of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The disease was discovered during the operation for an enlarged prostate, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace which was released on Monday (February 5). The Palace has not confirmed what type of cancer the King has. Buckingham Palace said the King personally called his closest family members, including both of his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as his siblings; Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, to tell them about his diagnosis.

The Palace said: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The royal family are said to be supporting the King, with the most senior members of the family, including Prince William, said to be taking on extra duties to support him. Prince Harry, who lives in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, is also back in the UK to see his father following the news, with some questioning if he will return to royal duties.

But, after King Charles III, who is officially next in line to the throne? Here’s everything you need to know.

When did Charles become King?

As heir apparent, Charles officially became King after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. However King Charles' coronation, where he was officially was presented with the Crown Jewels and took his oath as King, took place on 6 May 2023.

Who is next in line to the throne?

Succession to the British throne is determined by many factors. Under common law, the Crown is inherited by a sovereign’s children or by a childless sovereign’s nearest collateral line, such as a sibling, niece, nephew or cousin. The Succession to the Crown Act (2013) amended the provisions of the Bill of Rights and the Act of Settlement to end the system of male primogeniture, under which a younger son can displace an elder daughter in the line of succession.

This means that males and females now both have equal rights to ascension to the throne, and the Act applies to those born after 28 October 2011. King Charles III is our current monarch and so the next in line to the throne is his eldest son, Prince William. Prince William is the Prince of Wales and he is also known as the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

The second in line to the throne is Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George. This will be followed by Prince George’s sister, Princess Charlotte, and his younger brother, Prince Louis. Fifth in line is Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the younger son of the King Charles III.

Under the Perth Agreement, which came into effect in 2015, only the first six in line of succession require the sovereign’s consent before they marry. If they do not obtain this consent, they and their children would be disqualified from succession.

