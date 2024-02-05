King Charles diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

King Charles III has been diagnosed with 'a form of' cancer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. This comes days after the King returned from hospital after receiving a 'corrective procedure' treatment for an enlarged prostate, which was previously described as 'benign'.

The 75-year-old was discharged after a three-night stay at the London Clinic last week and his time away from Royal duties would extend as he reportedly sought privacy for recovery though the span remains undisclosed.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Kate Middleton also left the same facility after a 13-day stay for abdominal surgery. Details on her health remain unclear yet the palace confirmed her recuperation will stretch over several months at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The Princess of Wales’ public appearances have been on pause since the last Christmas. Her departure from the clinic also remained discreet as Prince William, alongside their children, awaited her at their Windsor home.

The King's diagnosis comes as the Duchess of York was also diagnosed with malignant melanoma - a form of skin cancer. The melanoma was discovered following the removal of a cancerous mole during treatment for breast cancer. The duchess, Sarah Ferguson, had several moles removed and analysed while having reconstructive surgery.

The medical scenarios for both the King and Princess Kate, 42, stirred public interest, notably with the King's prostate issue. However, the King has been open about his condition as he aimed to foster awareness and prompt others to seek medical guidance for similar health concerns.

Well wishes pour in

Well wishes for the King have poured in from across the political spectrum after Buckingham Palace announced he was diagnosed with a form of cancer. Charles has begun a schedule of regular treatments and has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. “I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”