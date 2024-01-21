Only months after being treated for breast cancer, Sarah, the Duchess of York has been diagnosed with skin cancer

Only months after being treated for breast cancer, Sarah, the Duchess of York has been diagnosed with skin cancer

The Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer. Her diagnosis comes only months after she had been treated for breast cancer. The malignant melanoma was discovered after Sarah, the Duchess of York, had several moles removed. One of the moles removed was identified as cancerous.

A spokesman for the Duchess of York said that "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma." Her spokesman went on to say that "Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the duchess remains in good spirits."

The Duchess of York discovered that she has an early form of breast cancer during a routine mammogram and had to undergo an eight-hour single mastectomy operation and reconstruction.