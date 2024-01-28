King Charles III will need a "period of recuperation" following enlarged prostate procedure
King Charles was admitted into hospital for an enlarged prostate procedure earlier this week.
King Charles III will require a "period of recuperation" following his hospital procedure.
Sky News has reported that the King will not carry out any royal engagements for up to a month as he recovers from surgery in hospital. Charles was admitted to The London Clinic earlier this week for a planned enlarged prostate procedure.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen Camilla has said that Charles is "doing well" - but the news outlet's royal correspondent Laura Bundock says he will need more time to recover.
It is thought that he will still be available for state matters during his hospital stay. King Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.
He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.
News of his diagnosis came on the same day that Kensington Palace announced the Princess of Wales was in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery. Kate, 42, is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter, with her husband clearing his diary of official duties for the time being.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.