King Charles III will remain in hospital - and looks set to cancel his upcoming royal engagements.

King Charles III will require a "period of recuperation" following his hospital procedure.

Sky News has reported that the King will not carry out any royal engagements for up to a month as he recovers from surgery in hospital. Charles was admitted to The London Clinic earlier this week for a planned enlarged prostate procedure.

Queen Camilla has said that Charles is "doing well" - but the news outlet's royal correspondent Laura Bundock says he will need more time to recover.

It is thought that he will still be available for state matters during his hospital stay. King Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.