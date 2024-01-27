King Charles III stays in hospital after enlarged prostate procedure
King Charles had his prostate procedure at the same hospital the Princess of Wales is being cared for in.
The King has begun a second day in hospital after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Charles was spotted entering The London Clinic yesterday morning (January 26) with the Queen at his side - the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for after abdominal surgery. Camilla appeared in good spirits when she first left the private hospital that afternoon, before returning for a visit lasting later in the evening.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She told people inside The London Clinic earlier on Friday that the King was “doing well” after the procedure. Charles took time to visit his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who is on the 12th day of her hospital stay after undergoing a successful major operation last week.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said the King was "admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment".
The spokesman added: "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."
It is not known how long Charles will spend in hospital but reports suggest he could remain there over the weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.