The Princess of Wales has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

The Princess of Wales wearing a recycled Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards. (Picture: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering in hospital after "successful" abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace confirmed yesterday (January 17) that Catherine had been hospitalised for planned abdominal surgery. Her upcoming royal engagements have been put on hold and it's thought she won't be back in action until after Easter.

While the media has been speculating about the root cause of her surgery, the royal family has asked for privacy on the matter.

But how long does it take to recover from abdominal surgery - and when will Catherine be able to return home?

The length of her recovery will depend on the severity of her operation. According to advice from York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, a full recovery could take months.

The trust's physiotherapy department says that a patient could be capable of sitting up the day after the operation, but only for about an hour each day. With abdominal pain and weaker stomach muscles after the surgery, deep breathing exercises are about as intense as a workout will get in the coming days.

The advice document states: "Although the wall has been stitched back together with strong sutures it will take a while to regain its original strength; whilst healing it will be weak and prone to a hernia developing.

"After major abdominal surgery with a large incision it takes about two to three months to be able to move around comfortably. If you have had complex key hole surgery your recovery will be quicker.