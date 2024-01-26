King Charles in hospital: King 'doing well' after receiving scheduled treatment for enlarged prostate
King Charles was admitted to The London Clinic earlier today for a scheduled treatment
King Charles is "doing well" after being admitted to hospital earlier today (January 26). The King, 75, was admitted to The London Clinic this morning, where he was scheduled to receive the treatment for an enlarged prostate. He arrived at the London hospital alongside The Queen.
Camilla is reported to have told some people inside the clinic that her husband was "doing well" after the treatment. She left the hospital at around 3.10pm, smiling to reporters gathered outside the hospital as she got into the car.
After he was admitted earlier today, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”
His treatment comes after the Princess of Wales was admitted to the same hospital last week to undergo abdominal surgery. The King is said to have visited his daughter-in-law when he arrived at The London Clinic this morning.
