As King Charles confirms he will need treatment, here's everything you need to know about enlarged prostates.

King Charles III will attend hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.

As his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales cancels upcoming royal engagements following abdominal surgery, it has been revealed that the King will be treated by doctors after his prostate enlarged. The enlargement is benign and his public engagements will also be postponed.

Here's everything you need to know about enlarged prostates and how they are treated.

What is it and symptoms

According to the NHS, benign prostate enlargement is a growth of the prostate, which sits between the penis and bladder. The condition can affect how the patient urinates, as it puts pressure on the bladder and the urethra.

Symptoms include having problems with starting to pee, needing to urinate more frequently and having trouble emptying your bladder.

Is it cancerous?

An enlarged prostate can cause men to worry about whether it is cancerous or not. But the NHS says that in most cases, it is not.

Enlarged prostates are not considered to be a major threat to a person's health, nor does it increase the risk of developing prostate cancer in the future.

How is it treated?

If you have mild symptoms, you will not need any treatment for an enlarged prostate. Instead, doctors will likely just keep an eye on it, but lifestyle changes such as drinking less alcohol and fizzy drinks, exercising regularly and not drinking in the evening could be advised.