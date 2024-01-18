Queen Camilla says King Charles is 'fine' as he awaits treatment for enlarged prostate
The Queen says the King is 'fine' as he awaits his treatment for an enlarged prostate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Queen has said the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as he awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate. Camilla was on a solo visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery on Thursday to open its new Safe Space, an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.
Asked about the King by the Lord Provost, she replied: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The King, who is at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, is preparing for a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the news on Wednesday just an hour-and-a-half after Kensington Palace revealed the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery.
The 75-year-old monarch will be admitted to hospital next week and is expected to postpone his public engagements for a short period while he recovers. Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.