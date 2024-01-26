King Charles has been admitted to The London Clinic for a scheduled treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. (Credit: Getty Images)

King Charles has been admitted to hospital for his scheduled prostate treatment, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The King was admitted to The London Clinic on Friday morning (January 26). He was seen by reporters entering the building with his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

It was revealed last week that he would be entering hospital to be treated for an enlarged prostate. He was diagnosed with the benign condition during a stay a Birkhall in Scotland during a check-up was carried out after he presented symptoms of the condition.