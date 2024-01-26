King Charles admitted to The London Clinic hospital to be treated for enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace confirms
The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London hospital on Friday morning (January 26)
King Charles has been admitted to hospital for his scheduled prostate treatment, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The King was admitted to The London Clinic on Friday morning (January 26). He was seen by reporters entering the building with his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”
It was revealed last week that he would be entering hospital to be treated for an enlarged prostate. He was diagnosed with the benign condition during a stay a Birkhall in Scotland during a check-up was carried out after he presented symptoms of the condition.
It also comes after the Princess of Wales was admitted to the same hospital for abdominal surgery on January 17, the same day Buckingham Palace announced the King's scheduled treatment. Kate is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days after her treatment took place, with the King also reportedly taking the opportunity to visit his daughter-in-law upon being admitted to the hospital this morning.
