Queen Camilla has been frequenting the hospital ever since the King went in for his procedure. (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The Queen has paid a visit to King Charles III in hospital again today after his procedure on an enlarged prostate.

The King went into hospital yesterday (January 26) at The London Clinic in central London with Camilla by his side. She left in good spirits yesterday afternoon before popping back in to see him in the evening.

Today (January 27), she has returned once more to the hospital where both her husband and their daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, are staying. She has since left the hospital once more, but both Charles and Kate are still there.

Camilla arrived at a back entrance to the hospital in a black Audi car at noon on Saturday to visit the King, which was her second visit since they arrived.

It is not known how long Charles will spend in hospital but reports suggest he could remain there over the weekend. The King arrived back in London from Norfolk on Thursday afternoon, ready for the procedure after squeezing in a couple of behind-the-scenes official duties.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished Charles the "very best" for his treatment and a "speedy recovery" afterwards, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

