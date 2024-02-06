Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the news of his father King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry flew back to the UK. It has been reported that he has had a ‘brief’ meeting with his father at Clarence House in London, the Duke of Sussex touched down at Heathrow earlier today after taking an British Airways flight from his home in California. He was not joined by his wife Meghan Markle nor their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

It is not known if Prince Harry will be staying in London for his stay, or residing at the empty Frogmore Cottage. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan lived at Frogmore Cottage for only six months before making the announcement that they would be leaving their roles as senior working royals and relocating to the States. The couple last stayed there when they returned for the late Queen Elizabeth 11’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in summer 2022, they were also there to celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday which took place at the same time. It was reported that Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage alone when he returned to London last summer for his High Court trials.

Prince Harry could only be planning a short trip to the UK to see his father, and if that is the case, he might prefer staying at Buckingham Palace. In March 2023, The Mail On Sunday revealed that King Charles was set to offer Prince Harry and wife Meghan the opportunity to stay at the Palace and wrote that the couple “may be offered Prince Andrew’s old suite in the Palace- where he once entertained the model Caprice and disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell-whenever they need it.”