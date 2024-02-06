Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hours after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis was announced, his niece Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were seen leaving Clarence House in London. Following the late Queen Elizabeth 11’s passing, Princess Beatrice was promoted to Counsellor of State, which entails representing His Majesty King Charles 111 on official duties if he is unwell or unable. Following King Charles's cancer diagnosis, he may well have called her to Clarence House to discuss her undertaking more royal duties in his absence from public facing roles as he undergoes treatment.

The current Counsellors of State are The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice. Princess Anne and Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh have also been added. According to the royal family’s website, “Counsellors of State are authorised to carry out most of the official duties of the Sovereign, for example, attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the United Kingdom.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Counsellors of State, they are not allowed to undertake core constitutional functions which involve Commonwealth matters, the dissolving of Parliament, except on King Charles’s express instruction, the creation of peers, and appointing a Prime MInister.

Although both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are listed as Counsellors of State, as non working royals, they will not be called onto ‘act.’ As for Princess Beatrice, The Times reported that “The King added a special rule which will mean Anne and Edward will be counsellors for the rest of their lives, unlike Harry, Andrew and Beatrice who will gradually be replaced when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis come of age.The royal household’s rule also prevents Beatrice, 35, Andrew’s elder daughter, who is not a working royal, from acting in her position as a counsellor of state.”