King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer after his enlarged prostate procedure. (Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis was "caught early" according to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak has sent his well-wishes to the King, and in his statement revealed that Charles' cancer is likely in its early stages.

For those who are diagnosed with cancer - and their loved ones - the NHS website has an abundance of information about each stage of cancer, and how serious they are. The stages of cancer are determined by the extent to which it has spread.

Stage 0: Carcinoma in situ

In the early stages of cancer, the abnormal cells are confined to the tissue where they first formed. In essence, they have not invaded nearby tissues or spread to other parts of the body. This stage, known as carcinoma in situ, is often considered a pre-cancerous condition, as the cells have the potential to become cancerous if not treated. In King Charles' case, early detection and intervention may have provided a more uplifting prognosis.

Stages 1 and 2: Localised cancer

As cancer progresses to stages one and two, it becomes more invasive, affecting nearby tissues and structures. At this point, the tumor is still localised and the likelihood of successful treatment remains relatively high. For the monarch, the focus would be on removing the tumor and preventing its spread to adjacent areas. Treatment options may include surgery, radiation therapy, or a combination of both.

Stage 3: Regional spread

When cancer reaches stage three, it has typically spread to nearby lymph nodes and tissues. This represents a more advanced and aggressive form of the disease. The medical team faces the challenge of addressing both the primary tumor and the affected lymph nodes.

In some cases, chemotherapy may be recommended to target cancer cells that may have traveled beyond the initial site.

