Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rishi Sunak said he has "no doubt" that King Charles will "be back to full strength in no time" following his cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace has said that when doctors were operating on his enlarged prostate they found unrelated issue. This was subsequently diagnosed as cancer. The Palace has not said what kind of cancer this is, other than that it is not related to his prostate problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Politicians were quick to wish the King, 75, well. The Prime Minister tweeted: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

The pair recently attended the Cop28 climate conference together. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has wished the King “all the very best for his recovery” after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Starmer said: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

Rishi Sunak sent a message to the King after his cancer diagnosis. Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with His Majesty the King following the news announcement this evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our thoughts are, of course, with His Majesty and his family, and we’d all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery following tonight’s news.”

Leaders of the devolved nations also sent their regards to the King. First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford wished Charles "get well soon" in Welsh.

He said: "I’m saddened to hear the news that HM King Charles III is facing further health challenges. My thoughts and those of people across Wales will be with him and his family this evening.

"I send my very best wishes as he starts treatment for a full and swift recovery. Gwellhad buan.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Humza Yousaf added: "My thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty The King and I hope for a speedy recovery and return to public life. My thoughts are also with Her Majesty The Queen and other members of the royal family at what I know will be a worrying time.”

And Northern Ireland's new Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O'Neill commented: "I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’ illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment, and a full and speedy recovery."