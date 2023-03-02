The couple were given the home as a gift by Queen Elizabeth after their marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a “request” for them to give up Frogmore Cottage, the Sussex’s spokesperson has confirmed.

The news comes after Prince Harry published his memoir Spare which revealed intimate details about his life as a Royal, including fights with his brother Prince William and his opinion on the marriage between King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort. The couple who were given the home as a gift by Queen Elizabeth after their marriage “have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage”.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reports, with rumours that the Prince’s relationship with the Royal family is strained. It has still not been confirmed as to whether he has been invited to the King’s coronation in May.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US at the end of March 2020, with the cottage being their last remaining foothold in the UK. So, who owns Frogmore Cottage, how big is it, where is it located and what does it look like inside? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who owns Frogmore Cottage?

Frogmore Cottage is owned by the Crown Estate, with ownership passed from monarch to monarch. The cottage was originally built at the beginning of the 19th Century by Queen Charlotte for her daughters. The Grade II listed home boasts ten bedrooms and was previously used as accommodation for Palace staff. It is now used as a private Royal residence.

A general view of the exterior of Frogmore Cottage (Photo: Getty Images)

How big is Frogmore Cottage?

The Cottage is set in the grounds of the Frogmore Estate in Windsor Castle and boasts 10 bedrooms. The Grade II listed two-storey house is a lot bigger and grander than one would expect.

Location of Frogmore Cottage (Photo: Press Association Images)

What does it look like inside?

The Duke and Duchess extensively renovated the property at the cost of £2.4 million, which was initially paid by the UK tax payer but was repaid by the couple. According to House and Garden, after their renovation works the 10 bedroom property became a five bedroom home which now features a yoga studio, two orangeries and a vegetable garden. They reportedly used Vicky Charles of Charles & Co design studio, the interior designer spent 20 years at the Soho Farmhouse and is used to working with high-profile clients having previously designed for the Beckhams and Clooneys.

The couple have not shared many interior images of the property, however in their Netflix documentary which was released in December 2022, they shared an intimate photo of them kissing in the kitchen.

Harry and Meghan kiss in the kitchen at Frogmore Cottage (Photo: Netflix)

Even after they moved to the US, when they were in the UK they would stay at Frogmore Cottage. The couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday at the property in 2022, with photos released of her in the cottage gardens.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Photo: PA)

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank moved into the Cottage before the birth of their first child, August in 2021. She shared a few snaps of the property on Instagram, including walks around the spectacular grounds.

When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live there?