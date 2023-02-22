Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lampooned in the latest episode of American animated comedy series South Park, Worldwide Privacy Tour

South Park has made a big splash with its latest season - the first episode of the 26th series, Cupid Ye, riffed on Kanye West’s recent anti-semetic rants, with a character dressed as Cupid shooting love hearts filled with racial hared.

But it was the second episode of the series that was to really hit the headlines - the episode, The Worldwide Privacy Tour, was a brutal takedown of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It follows the Prince and Princess of Canada, on a visit to South Park and the Canadian royals are clearly a stand-in for Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle weren’t actually named in the series, but the Canadian prince is a red-headed fellow promoting his new memoir, Waaaagh, whilst the princess is dressed in an outfit very similar to one that Meghan wore at the trooping of the colour in 2018. Waaaagh is a very on the nose reference to Harry’s memoir Spare, which was released in January.

In the episode, the royal couple travel the world on their privacy tour, stopping off for several high-profile TV interviews. During these interviews they wave signs reading ‘we want privacy.’

The episode didn’t hold back on its thinly veiled critique of Harry and Meghan’s recent media appearances - and since it aired rumours abounded that the Duke and Duchess would sue South Park’s creators.

Harry and Meghan are the latest victims of South Park’s ridicule

Why did South Park feature ‘Harry and Meghan’?

Harry and Meghan have been criticised in some corners of the media for their seemingly contradictory requests for privacy alongside their self-publication through high-profile TV interviews, a big-budget Netflix series, and a memoir.

In the episode, Kyle says of the Canadian couple: “I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They are in my f***ing face!”

South Park is usually written and produced the week before it airs, meaning that episodes are very current and take inspiration from current events - Harry and Meghan have dominated the news headlines in the US and UK due to their many media appearances and allegations against the British Royal Family. This made them a prime target for South Park’s producers.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is lampooned in South Park

Trey Parker, who voices Stan and Eric in the show, as well as additional characters, also took on the role of the Prince and Princess of Canada in the latest episode.

South Park is known for ridiculing major pop culture figures - previous victims of the show include Kanye West, Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson, Caitlyn Jenner, Mel Gibson, and Lorde, to name a few.

Is the Harry and Meghan South Park episode on YouTube?

The full Worldwide Privacy Tour episode of South Park is currently available on YouTube, however it is likely that it will be removed from the video sharing site. Clips from the series are also available on YouTube.

How can you watch South Park in the UK?

All of South Park is available to watch on Paramount+ now - there are 26 seasons including the current series which is being released in weekly instalments. The next episode of South Park will be released on Thursday 23 February.

You can subscribe to Paramount+ for £6.99 a month and can currently make use of a seven-day free trial. Other major shows available on Paramount+ include 1883, Picard, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King.