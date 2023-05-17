Prince Harry’s spokesperson said the couple was pursued “relentlessly” for two hours.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase after being followed by paparazzi, according to his spokesperson.

The couple and Ms Ragland were “relentlessly pursued” for “two hours” after leaving an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday (16 May), a statement said. It was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first public appearance since the coronation of King Charles III earlier this month.

“Last night,” Prince Harry’s spokesperson said, “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near-catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

It is understood that Harry and Meghan believe the pursuit could have been fatal, as it involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy as well as members of the public around them.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a high-speed chase in 1997 after trying to flee the paparazzi who had been following her while she drove through Paris.

The couple, accompanied by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, had been attending the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala event in New York, where Meghan was receiving a Woman of Vision award.

The ceremony honoured “game-changing” grantee partners and visionary leaders who are committed to the organisation’s mission of “advancing collective power” and “creating safe, just, and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people”.

Omid Scobie, a journalist close to Meghan and Harry, has provided further information on the incident. He wrote on Twitter: “Despite being confronted by uniformed police multiple times, the paparrazi’s cars continued their pursuit in trying to follow the Sussexes and Doria to the private residence they were staying at.

“Traffic violations by the drivers include driving on a sidewalk, going through red lights, reversing down a one way street, driving while photographing, and illegally blocking a moving vehicle.”

He added that a source close to the couple said Harry, Meghan and Ms Ragland are “understandably shaken, but thankful that everyone is safe.”